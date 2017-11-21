Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Powerful handshakes and warm embraces: world leaders meet and greet

Society & Culture
November 21, 14:04 UTC+3

World Hello Day is observed annually on November 21 to express that conflicts should be resolved through communication rather than the use of force

US President Donald Trump does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 2017
US President Donald Trump does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 2017
US President Donald Trump does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 2017
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, 2016
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose for a group picture during the 25th APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, 2017
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose for a group picture during the 25th APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, 2017
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose for a group picture during the 25th APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, 2017
© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 2017
© AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
US President Donald Trump is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
US President Donald Trump is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
US President Donald Trump is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
© AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China's President Xi Jinping, prepare to shake hands during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2014. The handshake between Xi and Abe marked the first meeting between the two men since either took power, and a first gesture toward easing two years of high tensions
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China's President Xi Jinping, prepare to shake hands during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2014. The handshake between Xi and Abe marked the first meeting between the two men since either took power, and a first gesture toward easing two years of high tensions
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China's President Xi Jinping, prepare to shake hands during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2014. The handshake between Xi and Abe marked the first meeting between the two men since either took power, and a first gesture toward easing two years of high tensions
© AP Photo/Kim Kyung-Hoon
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, 2017
© Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and 44th US President Barack Obama seen during the meeting on the sidelines of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and 44th US President Barack Obama seen during the meeting on the sidelines of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and 44th US President Barack Obama seen during the meeting on the sidelines of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, 2015
© Sergei Guneyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's former finance minister, Ibrahim al-Assaf, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's former finance minister, Ibrahim al-Assaf, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's former finance minister, Ibrahim al-Assaf, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 2017
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by Chinese children jumping and waving Turkish and Chinese national flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2015
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by Chinese children jumping and waving Turkish and Chinese national flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2015
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by Chinese children jumping and waving Turkish and Chinese national flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 2015
© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
