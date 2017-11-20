Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Yaroslavl Region to celebrate Bear Day

Society & Culture
November 20, 17:30 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

Bear is an emblem of Yaroslavl, one of the eight cities of Russia's Golden Ring

© Yuri Smituyk/TASS

YAROSLAVL, November 20. /TASS/. The Yaroslavl Region, central Russia, is planning to celebrate Bear Day for the first time, a spokesperson for the Golden Ring tourism association said on Monday.

Bear is a heraldic symbol of ancient Yaroslavl, one of the eight cities of Russia's Golden Ring.

"Bear Day will be celebrated to mark the end of autumn and the beginning of winter," Yulia Smuk said. "We are planning to hold these celebrations annually."

The festivities will take place on November 25 at the famous Bear Monument called "The Symbol of Russia - the legend of Yaroslavl" in Yaroslavl’s center.

Guests will be treated with pancakes, pies and other traditional Russian snacks and drinks. A special entertainment program will be organized for children.

According to the legend, Russian Prince Yaroslav the Wise had to kill a huge bear before he founded the city more than 1,000 years ago.

