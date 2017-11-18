Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin unveils monument to Russia’s Tsar Alexander III in Crimea

Society & Culture
November 18, 17:53 UTC+3 YALTA

The four-meter-high monument by Russian sculptor Andrey Kovalchuk was made of bronze

YALTA, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has attended a gala ceremony in the Crimean city of Yalta on Saturday, unveiling a monument to Russian Tsar Alexander III (1845-1894).

Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov, Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov, Sevastopol’s Governor Dmitry Ovsyannikov, Metropolitan Lazarus of Simferopol and Crimea, Crimea’s Mufti Emirali Ablayev and other dignitaries along with students took part in the ceremony.

Alexander III went down in history as a man of peace as under his reign Russia did not fight in major wars.

The four-meter-high monument by Russian sculptor Andrey Kovalchuk was made of bronze at a plant in the Urals.

The monument to the emperor has been installed on the site where the Maly (Small) Livadia Palace was built in the 19th century. The palace was a summer retreat for Alexander III who died there aged 49. During World War II the palace was destroyed by Nazi invaders.

