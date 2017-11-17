Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ministry warns Russians about possible terror attacks in US, EU during New Year holidays

Society & Culture
November 17, 18:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned about possible attacks in big cities in Europe and the United States from December 20 to January 20

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Russian nationals about possible terrorist attacks in large European and American cities during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. A statement to this effect was made by the ministry’s Crisis Management Center Department on Friday.

"There is a high probability of terrorist attacks in big cities in Europe and the United States during the New Year holidays from December 20 to January 20," the ministry tweeted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Center Department has been set up with a view to responding to emergency situations connected with life, health and safety hazards for Russian citizens abroad.

