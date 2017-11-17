Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense firm tests heavy motorbike at Formula One race track in Sochi

Society & Culture
November 17, 17:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The motorbike can accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group, part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has tested its heavy motorbike Izh at the Formula One race track in Sochi. The relevant video was posted on the Kalashnikov Media website on Friday.

"The test of the Izh concept bike has been held at the Formula One race track. The heavy motorbike developed by the Kalashnikov Group was for the first time unveiled at the Army-2017 forum," the company said in a statement.

Gallery
13 photo

Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show

The motorbike can accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. It has 2900x940x1250mm dimensions and a weight of 510 kg. The concept bike can develop a maximum speed of 250 km/h and has a torque of 180 nM and an engine capacity of 110 kW.

This motorbike developed for the Cortege project of building a family of cars for Russia’s top officials was earlier shown to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As Rotec Director for Special Commissions Vasily Brovko said at the time, the first batch of motorbikes will be produced already in the first half of 2018.

The Kalashnikov Group has already demonstrated several of its electric motorbikes. As the company said, these motorcycles have a maximum capacity of 15 kW and a run of 150 km on a single charge. Kalashnikov Group CEO Alexei Krivoruchko later said that the Russian Defense Ministry had already started testing these motorcycles. Besides, several motorbikes were transferred to the Moscow police in late August for tests.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
3
Russia to upgrade Tu-22M3 strategic bombers in 2018
4
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
5
Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector
6
Archeologists unearth Roman-era manor, ancient Greek ‘Barbie dolls’ in Crimea
7
Largest in 25 years delegation of Czech businessmen to visit Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама