Medieval Church of Intercession on the Nerl to get outdoor lighting system by Christmas

Church of Intercession of the Holy Virgin on the Nerl River © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

VLADIMIR, November 17. /TASS/. The 12th-century Church of Intercession of the Holy Virgin on the Nerl River, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Vladimir Region, central Russia, will get its outdoor lighting system installed by the New Year or Orthodox Christmas, the director of the local museum, Vladimir Andreyev, told TASS on Friday.

"We have completed all works and are waiting for the lamps to be delivered from Germany. Their shipment can take up to 1.5 months," he said. "We are planning to install them by the New Year or Christmas (January 7)," Andreyev said.

The project, which will prolong the visiting hours of the landmark church, was coordinated with UNESCO and the Russian Culture Ministry.

"People will be able to come to the church even at night," he said.

The white stone church considered a symbol of medieval Russia stands at the confluence of Nerl and Klyazma Rivers in the village of Bogolyubovo, 13 kilometers north-east of the ancient city of Vladimir.

The church was put on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992.