This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel

Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea concedes a goal in an international friendly football match against Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, November 14. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region, Russia, November 15 © Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

Malayan tiger mother Banya with its cub in their enclosure at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14 © EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Experts working to control the marble surfaces of the Duomo and the bell tower of Giotto in Florence, Italy, November 14 © EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

A craftsman adds parts to the sculpture 'Climate Tree' during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, November 14 © EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, November 16 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Ballet dancers perform in a scene from choreographer Barak Marshall's Bodytraffic during a dress rehearsal of the gala concert of the 5th "Context. Diana Vishneva" contemporary dance festival at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, Russia, November 13 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

A man pours 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hand of a young woman bathing in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, November 16 © EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Locals gathering around two sperm whale carcasses at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, November 14. Four of a total of nine sperm whales that stranded alive on the beach finally died despite strong efforts to get the stranded whales back to the open sea © EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13 © Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP

A woman walks on a flooded street next to damaged houses and flipped over cars in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15 © AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

People take pictures of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (circa 1500) during a public preview before an auctioning of the painting at Christie's auction house in New York, USA, November 15. The painting was sold for a record $450m © EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Da Vinci $450m sale in New York, Beaujolais Nouveau celebration in Tokyo, Kim Jong Un's visit to the tractor factory in Pyongyang and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS