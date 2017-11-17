Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel

Society & Culture
November 17, 16:39 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A man at the 'Cosmoprof' beauty show in Hong Kong, China, 15 November
A man at the 'Cosmoprof' beauty show in Hong Kong, China, 15 November
A man at the 'Cosmoprof' beauty show in Hong Kong, China, 15 November
© EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD
People take pictures of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (circa 1500) during a public preview before an auctioning of the painting at Christie's auction house in New York, USA, November 15. The painting was sold for a record $450m
People take pictures of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (circa 1500) during a public preview before an auctioning of the painting at Christie's auction house in New York, USA, November 15. The painting was sold for a record $450m
People take pictures of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (circa 1500) during a public preview before an auctioning of the painting at Christie's auction house in New York, USA, November 15. The painting was sold for a record $450m
© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A woman walks on a flooded street next to damaged houses and flipped over cars in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15
A woman walks on a flooded street next to damaged houses and flipped over cars in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15
A woman walks on a flooded street next to damaged houses and flipped over cars in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13
People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13
People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13
© Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP
Locals gathering around two sperm whale carcasses at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, November 14. Four of a total of nine sperm whales that stranded alive on the beach finally died despite strong efforts to get the stranded whales back to the open sea
Locals gathering around two sperm whale carcasses at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, November 14. Four of a total of nine sperm whales that stranded alive on the beach finally died despite strong efforts to get the stranded whales back to the open sea
Locals gathering around two sperm whale carcasses at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, November 14. Four of a total of nine sperm whales that stranded alive on the beach finally died despite strong efforts to get the stranded whales back to the open sea
© EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsong Tractor Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsong Tractor Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsong Tractor Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 15
© KCNA / Reuters
A man pours 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hand of a young woman bathing in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, November 16
A man pours 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hand of a young woman bathing in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, November 16
A man pours 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hand of a young woman bathing in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, November 16
© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Ballet dancers perform in a scene from choreographer Barak Marshall's Bodytraffic during a dress rehearsal of the gala concert of the 5th "Context. Diana Vishneva" contemporary dance festival at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, Russia, November 13
Ballet dancers perform in a scene from choreographer Barak Marshall's Bodytraffic during a dress rehearsal of the gala concert of the 5th "Context. Diana Vishneva" contemporary dance festival at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, Russia, November 13
Ballet dancers perform in a scene from choreographer Barak Marshall's Bodytraffic during a dress rehearsal of the gala concert of the 5th "Context. Diana Vishneva" contemporary dance festival at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, Russia, November 13
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, November 16
Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, November 16
Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, November 16
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
A craftsman adds parts to the sculpture 'Climate Tree' during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, November 14
A craftsman adds parts to the sculpture 'Climate Tree' during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, November 14
A craftsman adds parts to the sculpture 'Climate Tree' during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, November 14
© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Experts working to control the marble surfaces of the Duomo and the bell tower of Giotto in Florence, Italy, November 14
Experts working to control the marble surfaces of the Duomo and the bell tower of Giotto in Florence, Italy, November 14
Experts working to control the marble surfaces of the Duomo and the bell tower of Giotto in Florence, Italy, November 14
© EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini
Malayan tiger mother Banya with its cub in their enclosure at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14
Malayan tiger mother Banya with its cub in their enclosure at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14
Malayan tiger mother Banya with its cub in their enclosure at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14
© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region, Russia, November 15
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region, Russia, November 15
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region, Russia, November 15
© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea concedes a goal in an international friendly football match against Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, November 14. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea concedes a goal in an international friendly football match against Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, November 14. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea concedes a goal in an international friendly football match against Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, November 14. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Dog walkers meets with counterparts by the Invalides garden in Paris, France, November 16
Dog walkers meets with counterparts by the Invalides garden in Paris, France, November 16
Dog walkers meets with counterparts by the Invalides garden in Paris, France, November 16
© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Aermacchi MB-339 trainer aircraft of the United Arab Emirates' Al Fursan aerobatic team perform at the 2017 Dubai Airshow
International Dubai Air Show November 16, 18:38
Men dressed as Marvel superhero Spider-Man gather for show at the exhibition 'Marvel Avengers Station' in Moscow
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow November 15, 21:19
Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit November 10, 17:23
Chinese stewardesses throw their hats at Tiananmen Square before the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 24
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest October 27, 17:15
BMW AG's BMW Z4 Concept is unveiled during a press briefing at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Japan
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show October 26, 15:35
People participate in the parade of 'Catrinas', in Mexico City
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead October 24, 17:04
Da Vinci $450m sale in New York, Beaujolais Nouveau celebration in Tokyo, Kim Jong Un's visit to the tractor factory in Pyongyang and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

