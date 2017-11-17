This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel

A man at the 'Cosmoprof' beauty show in Hong Kong, China, 15 November
© EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD
People take pictures of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (circa 1500) during a public preview before an auctioning of the painting at Christie's auction house in New York, USA, November 15. The painting was sold for a record $450m
© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A woman walks on a flooded street next to damaged houses and flipped over cars in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13
© Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP
Locals gathering around two sperm whale carcasses at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, November 14. Four of a total of nine sperm whales that stranded alive on the beach finally died despite strong efforts to get the stranded whales back to the open sea
© EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsong Tractor Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 15
© KCNA / Reuters
A man pours 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hand of a young woman bathing in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, November 16
© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Ballet dancers perform in a scene from choreographer Barak Marshall's Bodytraffic during a dress rehearsal of the gala concert of the 5th "Context. Diana Vishneva" contemporary dance festival at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, Russia, November 13
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Performers dressed as Santa Claus stand posed in a line during a photocall for the media for the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside the Ragged School Museum in east London, November 16
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
A craftsman adds parts to the sculpture 'Climate Tree' during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, November 14
© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Experts working to control the marble surfaces of the Duomo and the bell tower of Giotto in Florence, Italy, November 14
© EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini
Malayan tiger mother Banya with its cub in their enclosure at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14
© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region, Russia, November 15
© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea concedes a goal in an international friendly football match against Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, November 14. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Dog walkers meets with counterparts by the Invalides garden in Paris, France, November 16
© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT