Six Amur tiger cubs born in Crimea’s safari park

Society & Culture
November 16, 20:34 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, live primarily in Russia’s Far East

© Valery Matitsyn/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, November 16. /TASS/. Six Amur tiger cub have been born in Crimea’s Taigan Safari Park, the park’s director, Oleg Zubkov, told TASS on Thursday.

"Two Amur tigresses gave birth to six cubs. The baby tigers feel fine. That’s OK with them but one of the tiger moms refused to breastfeed her babies. The other tigress however has adopted the neglected cubs," he said.

Read also

‘Tigers and People’ documentary premieres in Moscow

Located in Crimea’s Belogorsky district on an area of 32 hectares of Taigan man-made lake coast, the Taigan Park is the biggest lion park in Europe. Besides lions, it is home to other big mammals, including tigers, bears, camels, and leopards. As of today, more than 70 lions and more than 50 tigers live here.

In addition, Taigan has a stationary zoo and a mini-zoo.

Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, live primarily in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region. These tigers are included in the Red List of Endangered Species. As of today, some 450 Amur tigers reportedly live in the wild.

Реклама