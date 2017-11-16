Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Renowned Japanese acoustician to design new concert hall in Russia's Sochi

Society & Culture
November 16, 18:29 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

A festival space for concerts, opera and ballet will be established within the next three years

Yasuhisa Toyota

Yasuhisa Toyota

© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

ST. PETERSBURG, November 16./TASS/. Renowned Japanese acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota will design a new concert hall in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, which will be built by 2020 based at Sirius cultural center, the artistic director of the Talent and Success foundation, Hans-Joachim Frey told the St. Petersburg international cultural forum.

"A festival space for concerts, opera and ballet will be established at Sirius within the next three years. Mr. Toyota will be the acoustician. The new hall will be unveiled in 2020," he said.

According to the professor, the future audience is already taking shape. This past summer we had 20 concerts in Sochi," united in one program, Hans-Joachim Frey said. "Next year we plan to arrange already 40 concerts on Russia’s main holidays," he went on, adding that 60 events were set for 2019, and 80 for 2020.

The Sirius Educational Center was unveiled in Sochi in 2016 as a site for talented teachers and school students from different Russian regions. Entitled to a trip to Sirius are school children aged between 10 and 17, who show outstanding abilities in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, have achievements in sports, classical ballet, music and painting. They stay at the center free of charge, and one session lasts for three weeks.

The sixth St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum takes place in Russia’s second biggest city from November 16 to 18. It has assembled more than 30,000 participants. The forum focuses on international cultural cooperation, professional issues of movies, theater, circus, animation, library science and other cultural sectors.

TASS is the general information partner and official photo-hosting agency of the forum.

