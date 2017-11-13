Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Archaeologists eye building underwater museums in Russia’s south and northwest

Society & Culture
November 13, 22:38 UTC+3

The creation of underwater museums and parks will boost the development of science and tourism, archaeologists say

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, November 13. /TASS/. The creation of underwater museums and parks will boost the development of science and tourism, according to archaeologists who work to preserve the submerged monuments.

Read also

St. Petersburg to get first floating hotels in 2018

“If we succeed in turning Akra (an ancient underwater city in eastern Crimea) into a park and if we build a road and a bridge there, this will attract a lot of attention. And we could train underwater archeologists at this site,” said Nadezhda Solovyova, deputy head of the Institute of Material Culture History of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The institute’s researchers annually take part in expeditions to explore Akra known as the Crimean Atlantis. They earlier proposed to create an underwater park on the site of the ancient city similar to those in Egypt, Turkey and China.

According to Sergei Solovyov, who led the institute’s Crimean expedition, Akra ruins could be turned into a research and tourist center of global importance.

“The antique city submerged without suffering any serious damage, which makes Akra one of the most important sites for underwater archeology,” he said.

Archaeologists also welcomed the idea of an underwater museum in Kronstadt, St. Petersburg’s main seaport.

The museum could be open on the site of the shipyard built by Peter the Great and its visitors could be shown ships which had sunken in the North Sea and their parts.

Old wooden ships remain well preserved on the seabed but are quickly ruined when raised to the surface. Underwater parks and museums can serve the purpose of preservation, demonstration and exploration of these ships and other sunken objects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law
2
Child survives plane crash, six dead
3
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
4
Press review: Moscow mediates Libyan crisis and Ukrainians bypass Russian social media ban
5
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
6
Kremlin administration backs amendments on naming media as foreign agents
7
Kazakhstan’s Su-30 fighters to first follow Russia’s Tu-95 bombers at drills in Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама