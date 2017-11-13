Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Archbishop of Canterbury to meet with Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

Society & Culture
November 13, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual leader of the Church of England in the UK and globally

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to have a meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I when he visits the Russian capital on November 20-22, hieromonk Stefan, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate’s secretariat for pan-Christian communications told TASS on Monday.

"The Most Rev. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will visit our country for the first time and his meeting with Patriarch Kirill I will take place as part of the visit," he said.

Patriarch Kirill presented with corgi pup in London

"The goal of the Archbishop’s trip to Moscow is the official inauguration of the Reverend Malcolm Rogers to the duties of father superior of the St Andrew’s parish in Moscow," father Stefan said.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual leader of the Church of England in the UK and globally. The Church of England has only one parish in Moscow, which is based in the St Andrew’s Cathedral in Voznesensky Pereulok Street.

The cathedral was built at the end of the 19th century in the style of Victorian gothics. All the services there are conducted in English.

Members of the parish come from more than 40 countries of the world.

