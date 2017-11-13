Expert predicts Russian unemployment to take on ‘female face’ in ten years

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Unemployment in Russia will have a female face ten years from now, Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva informed a Monday conference at TASS News Agency dedicated to NGO activities.

Chupsheva said that such professions as accountants, lawyers, managers and account managers will die out within the next ten years." Further, she added, "If we look at these professions, we see that women account for 80% of the people employed there," she noted. "We can expect that unemployment will have a female face in the near future," she added.

The expert believes nonprofit organizations offer good chances for women in the future. "Do non-profit organizations have a place among professions of the future? In my opinion, yes, of course, as this sphere will develop and will be in great demand from the point of view of manpower and skills," she noted.

Chupsheva said that based on the forecasts, the number of senior citizens from 65 years of age will surge 20% by 2030, and the skills that are now concentrated in the sector of volunteering and non-profit associations will be in all-out demand. "The initiatives we are putting into practice now - training personnel for the nonprofit sector and creating infrastructure projects in the regions and at the federal level, ... will provide a maximum boost for the development of this sphere," she concluded.