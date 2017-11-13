Volgograd may open floating hotels for 2018 World Cup guests

VOLGOGRAD, November 13. /TASS/. Volgograd, one of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is ready to open floating hotels on the Volga River to accommodate guests of the tournament, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said on Monday.

"Volgograd is already prepared to welcome the 2018 World Cup participants, guests and fans at modern international hotels. But there is this proposal [to open floating hotels on the Volga]," the governor said.

"We have already solved the problem of accommodation of the tournament’s guests but we are ready to do this if necessary," Bocharov said.

According to him, Volgograd has made a major leap in the development of the hotel infrastructure ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament’s participants, organizers and guests will be accommodated at 259 hotels.

Three four-star hotels, Park Inn by Radisson, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, were built in the city ahead of the World Cup as part of the federal program.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.