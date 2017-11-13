Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Volgograd may open floating hotels for 2018 World Cup guests

Society & Culture
November 13, 17:57 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

The tournament’s participants, organizers and guests will be accommodated at 259 hotels

Share
1 pages in this article
View of the Volga River

View of the Volga River

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

VOLGOGRAD, November 13. /TASS/. Volgograd, one of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is ready to open floating hotels on the Volga River to accommodate guests of the tournament, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said on Monday.

"Volgograd is already prepared to welcome the 2018 World Cup participants, guests and fans at modern international hotels. But there is this proposal [to open floating hotels on the Volga]," the governor said.

"We have already solved the problem of accommodation of the tournament’s guests but we are ready to do this if necessary," Bocharov said.

Read also

Most Moscow hotel reservations for FIFA 2018 World Cup made by fans from US, China, Mexico

According to him, Volgograd has made a major leap in the development of the hotel infrastructure ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament’s participants, organizers and guests will be accommodated at 259 hotels.

Three four-star hotels, Park Inn by Radisson, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, were built in the city ahead of the World Cup as part of the federal program.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visit Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
2
Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey may be considered as fully restored
3
BrahMos Aerospace to start cruise missile deliveries for India’s Air Force next year
4
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
6
Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026
7
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама