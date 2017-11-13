TASS and Russian tourism agency launch nationwide photo contest

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian news agency TASS and the Federal Tourism Agency are announcing the start of a nationwide photo contest "Best tourist sites in Russia."

The contest will be held between November 13 and December 1, 2017.

Anyone who wants to take part in the competition should send images to photokonkurs@russia.travel.

"Kamchatka’s volcanoes, the purest water of Lake Baikal, the grandeur of the Peter and Paul fortress or old cozy streets of Kolomna… We are interested in each corner of boundless Russia where people can take a rest, get some educational information or feel unity with nature and themselves," the contest’s organizing committee said in a statement.

Beginner photographers and professionals can participate in the competition but they should send high-quality images rendering the atmosphere of this or that place.

Only the contest jury will have access to the website where the images will be stored to protect copyright.

The jury led by Konstantin Leifer, the head of TASS photo information department, will select winners in three categories "On-the-Scene Report," "Landscape," and "Architecture and Sculpture" by December 7.

More information about the photo contest is available at its website.