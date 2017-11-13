Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maestro Gergiev’s orchestra wraps up major tour by concerts in Washington, New York

Society & Culture
November 13, 12:00 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Mariinsky Orchestra is wrapping up its major tour of the season covering 13 cities in the US

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Druzhinin/Russia's presidential press-service/TASS

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. The Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Russian maestro Valery Gergiev is wrapping up its major tour of the season covering 13 cities in the United States and Canada by the concerts in Washington, D.C. and New York.

The performance in the US capital was organized by the Washington Performing Art Society (WPA), which was established 51 years ago. "WPA has a truly extensive history presenting Russian artists," Samantha Pollack, director of programming at Washington Performing Arts, told TASS.

Read also

Maestro Gergiev conducts orchestra in Paris on occasion of Bastille Day

Maestro Gergiev says it is impossible to isolate Russian music and Russian culture

Maestro Gergiev to conduct Verdi’s Requiem at memorial concert in Moscow

"While it’s too early to divulge the names of artists for future seasons, our seasons regularly include Russian artists. This season includes so many wonderful Russian artists, including pianists Nikolai Lugansky, Daniil Trifonov, Evgeny Kissin, and Boris Berezovsky, violinist Maxim Vengerov, and the Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev," she said.

Classical music is a large cornerstone of the organization, Pollack said. "But we are strongly dedicated to presenting jazz, global music, and modern dance, not to mention the two gospel choirs we produce. We’re always open to exploring new projects, regardless of genre, as long as they connect to our mission and often, other programmatic elements of the season."

Despite the current tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington, neither the US nor the Russian authorities create obstacles for WPA’s activity, she added.

On Sunday night, the orchestra from St. Petersburg performed in the Kennedy Center with a program that included at least one Washington premiere. This is a piano concert by the 26-year-old Russian pianist and composer Daniil Trifonov.

On Monday, Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will perform in the Washington National Cathedral. The musicians will give a "Concert of Unity" in the sixth largest cathedral in the world aimed at boosting rapprochement between Russians and Americans.

The tour will end by a performance in the famous Carnegie Hall in New York on November 14 and 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Helicopters plan contracting Mi-171A2 to India - company
2
Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026
3
Over 5,000 troops participate in post-nuclear blast clean-up drill in southern Russia
4
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
5
Medvedev, Trump photographed next but one before gala dinner in Manila
6
Putin, Trump statement on Syria does not allow double interpretations — Kremlin
7
New Putin-Trump meeting not discussed now — Kremlin aide
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама