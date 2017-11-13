Maestro Gergiev’s orchestra wraps up major tour by concerts in Washington, New York

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. The Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Russian maestro Valery Gergiev is wrapping up its major tour of the season covering 13 cities in the United States and Canada by the concerts in Washington, D.C. and New York.

The performance in the US capital was organized by the Washington Performing Art Society (WPA), which was established 51 years ago. "WPA has a truly extensive history presenting Russian artists," Samantha Pollack, director of programming at Washington Performing Arts, told TASS.

"While it’s too early to divulge the names of artists for future seasons, our seasons regularly include Russian artists. This season includes so many wonderful Russian artists, including pianists Nikolai Lugansky, Daniil Trifonov, Evgeny Kissin, and Boris Berezovsky, violinist Maxim Vengerov, and the Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev," she said.

Classical music is a large cornerstone of the organization, Pollack said. "But we are strongly dedicated to presenting jazz, global music, and modern dance, not to mention the two gospel choirs we produce. We’re always open to exploring new projects, regardless of genre, as long as they connect to our mission and often, other programmatic elements of the season."

Despite the current tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington, neither the US nor the Russian authorities create obstacles for WPA’s activity, she added.

On Sunday night, the orchestra from St. Petersburg performed in the Kennedy Center with a program that included at least one Washington premiere. This is a piano concert by the 26-year-old Russian pianist and composer Daniil Trifonov.

On Monday, Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will perform in the Washington National Cathedral. The musicians will give a "Concert of Unity" in the sixth largest cathedral in the world aimed at boosting rapprochement between Russians and Americans.

The tour will end by a performance in the famous Carnegie Hall in New York on November 14 and 15.