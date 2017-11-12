Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Singles' Day sales at Alibaba hit new high - agency

Society & Culture
November 12, 13:16 UTC+3 SHANGHAI

A Russian buyer became the first overseas customer to receive her order

Share
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, November 12. /TASS/. Trade at Alibaba, China's leading e-commerce platform, reached 168.3 billion yuan (25.4 billion U.S. dollars) on Saturday's shopping promotion, China’s Xinhua wrote on Sunday.

"Alipay, Alibaba's mobile payment platform, handled 1.48 billion payments from around the world, 41% more than last year," the news agency wrote. "A total of 812 million orders were generated in the 24 hours, 23% up."

"More than 140,000 overseas brands participated, with 206 countries and regions involved in. Customers came from 225 countries," Xinhua said. "Ten million orders were made in the first four hours. A Russian buyer became the first overseas customer to receive her order, a coffee machine, through AliExpress, 14 days earlier than last year."

"November 11 was first promoted by Alibaba in 2009 and has developed into an annual e-commerce frenzy," the agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
AirBaltic to double passenger services to Russia - CEO
2
Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian National Dialogue Congress
3
Siberian scientists create environmentally friendly way of manufacturing aluminum
4
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
5
Russian PM to attend ASEAN, East Asia summits in Philippines
6
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years
7
Legendary Soviet test pilot Mikoyan passes away at 94
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама