Singles' Day sales at Alibaba hit new high - agency

SHANGHAI, November 12. /TASS/. Trade at Alibaba, China's leading e-commerce platform, reached 168.3 billion yuan (25.4 billion U.S. dollars) on Saturday's shopping promotion, China’s Xinhua wrote on Sunday.

"Alipay, Alibaba's mobile payment platform, handled 1.48 billion payments from around the world, 41% more than last year," the news agency wrote. "A total of 812 million orders were generated in the 24 hours, 23% up."

"More than 140,000 overseas brands participated, with 206 countries and regions involved in. Customers came from 225 countries," Xinhua said. "Ten million orders were made in the first four hours. A Russian buyer became the first overseas customer to receive her order, a coffee machine, through AliExpress, 14 days earlier than last year."

"November 11 was first promoted by Alibaba in 2009 and has developed into an annual e-commerce frenzy," the agency said.