TASS to launch news channel for kids ‘reviving children’s media of the past’

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The TASS information channel for kids will be an attempt at reviving children’s media outlets of the past, as it will be aimed at giving teenagers an account of global developments, Russian Deputy Communications Minister Alexei Volin said.

At a meeting of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Information Policy, he said that "as for the TASS channel for kids, this project has been created in cooperation with the Education Ministry, and in fact, it is an attempt at reviving children’s media outlets of the past." "As it is absolutely clear that, on the one hand, children aged 8-14 have a totally different perception of information, while on the other hand, they have been left out of the information field," Volin explained.

"It means that they live in their own world and as they grow older, they become disconnected from the infosphere. So it is an attempt at immunizing them with the right information," the Russian deputy communications minister concluded.

On November 7, TASS Spokesman Dmitry Pertsev said that the news agency planned to launch a news bulletin for school students in 2018, and for that purpose, the agency would set up a children’s editorial department. According to Pertsev, it will collect the most important news from Russia and abroad, which could be of interest to kids, and get that information across in a way that kids could easily understand. 0bea/pa.