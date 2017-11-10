Back to Main page
Popular UK politician to become RT talk show anchor

Society & Culture
November 10, 8:13 UTC+3 LONDON

Scotland’s former first minister, Alex Salmond, announced he would host a talk show for Russian broadcaster RT

© Ilya Dmitryachev/TASS

LONDON, November 10. /TASS/. Scotland’s former first minister, Alex Salmond, announced he would host a talk show for Russian broadcaster RT during the presentation of the Alex Salmond Show at RT’s London office on Thursday evening.

Russian senator calls US demand of RT’s foreign agent registration ‘dirty political game’

"Of course, the show will have a sharp focus on politicis, but I am not interested in catching people out but in finding out much more about the personalities which lie behind their public positions. My view is that the viewer will gain far more information and entertainment from a relaxed informal style, which allows them to express their point of view," Salmond said.

"After 30 years in elected politics and at the sharp end of interviews, I’m really looking forward to turning the tables and having the opportunity to see things from a new perspective," he said.

The show will premiere on November 16 and will be aired on Thursdays at 7:30, 18:30 and 23:30 GMT. It will be "a mixture of current affairs discussion and friendly exploration into the personalities behind the public figures of the guests," RT said.

Salmond said he saw no problem in hosting a show for a channel, widely criticized by the Western media for allegedly promoting a biased point of view to the benefit of Moscow, as long as he has a chance to express his opinion freely and without censorship.

He said that dozens of UK politicians appeared on RT, including Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable.

