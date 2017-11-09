Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — source

Diplomat explains reasons behind Kiev's speculation about severing ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 15:58
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — sourceSociety & Culture November 09, 15:48
Volcanos, glaciers and dunes among natural jewels of Siberia’s new national parkSociety & Culture November 09, 15:46
Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airportSociety & Culture November 09, 15:37
Russian boxer Povetkin may be 'banned for life' if caught on doping againSport November 09, 15:26
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — sourceSport November 09, 15:24
Russian embassy condemns Latvia’s bill equating Red Army veterans with SS stormtroopersSociety & Culture November 09, 14:51
Russia slaps entry ban on Canadians who intentionally damaged bilateral tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:15
Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing in the Izhemsky district of the Komi Republic in northwestern Russia, a regional emergencies source told TASS.
"The Mi-8 helicopter of the Skol airline, according to preliminary reports, carrying 10 people onboard, has made an emergency landing near the Kedva village in Komi’s Izhemsky district. The contact with the crew has been lost, the fate of people is unknown," the source said.
"Due to unknown reasons, the helicopter made an emergency landing and contact with the crew has been established," the source said.