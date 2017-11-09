Back to Main page
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — source

Society & Culture
November 09, 15:48 UTC+3

The Mi-8 helicopter carrying 10 people onboard has made an emergency landing in the Komi Republic, according to a source

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing in the Izhemsky district of the Komi Republic in northwestern Russia, a regional emergencies source told TASS.

"The Mi-8 helicopter of the Skol airline, according to preliminary reports, carrying 10 people onboard, has made an emergency landing near the Kedva village in Komi’s Izhemsky district. The contact with the crew has been lost, the fate of people is unknown," the source said.

"Due to unknown reasons, the helicopter made an emergency landing and contact with the crew has been established," the source said.

