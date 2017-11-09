Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airport

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The customs officers at the Moscow-based Sheremetyevo airport found 25 undeclared iPhone X smartphones in the luggage of a passenger of the Dubai-Moscow flight, Anna Yevtushenko, spokeswoman with the Customs’ service told TASS.

"After the sales of new Apple gadgets officially began on November 3, the officers of the Sheremetyevo customs service, who checked the Dubai-Moscow passenger flight, found one of the first batches of iPhone X new smartphones," she said.

According to her, the 38-year old Russian citizen tried to illegally carry 25 undeclared iPhone X’s via the so-called "green corridor".

During the customs control the officers found four iPhones in the man’s carry on luggage. They suspected that the man might be hiding more smartphones. They examined him and found 21 more smartphones hidden under the man’s coat and in his backpack, she said.

The passenger said that the purpose of his trip was to buy real property and added that he had bought the smartphones for himself. The officers confiscated that gadgets and put them into a baggage locker. The passenger will be allowed to take the gadgets after declaring them and paying the required custom duties, the official with the press service said.

The customs officers found signs of violation of legislation in the man’s actions ("lack of declaring or false declaration of goods").

On September 12, Apple unveiled new models of smartphones: the iPhone X, which went on sale on November 3, and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which became available in Russia from September 29.

Pre-order of smartphones of the eighth series in Russia began on October 22.

Sales of the new model of the smartphone iPhone X in Russia started on November 3. Hundreds of people lined up before the stores of large retailers, some of them expected the start of sales more than a day.

The cost of the jubilee iPhone in the official online store of Apple is 79,990 rubles ($1,350) for a smartphone with a memory of 64 GB and 91,990 rubles ($1,552) for a device with 256 GB.