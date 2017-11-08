French diva Patricia Kaas says she is open for teamwork with Russian musicians

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. French diva Patricia Kaas says she is ready to work in partnership with Russian musicians and that it would be especially interesting for her to work with DJs.

The song "You are not calling" in which Kaas teamed up with Moscow-based rock band Uma2rman is popular in Russia. In reply to the question whether Kaas is planning to once again team up with Russian musicians, she said that unfortunately she does not know Russian performers at all.

"I had not been acquainted with Uma2rman before our teamwork," she said in an interview with TASS. "But I know that you have a lot of interesting DJs who are making interesting mixes. That’s what I like, I would gladly work this way. As for teamwork - this depends on concrete projects, on the moment and on mutual understanding," she added.

The popular French singer noted that she was "open for partnership with Russian musicians".

Patricia Kaas about Moscow and Russian audience

According to the singer, who last visited Russia four years ago, she notices changes in the country. "Moscow and St. Petersburg have always differed from other Russian cities, which is why their changes are less obvious," she went on to say.

"But I was surprised to see how the road traffic has changed in Moscow. For example, these bicycle lanes, beautiful streets and intersections, this is something fabulous," she added.

The French singer will perform concerts in 12 Russian cities, and the events are set for end November-first half of December.

She will kick off her Russian tour in St. Petersburg on November 21 and then will head to Nizhny Novgorod, Ivanovo, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Voronezh. On December 13, she will take the stage at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall.

"I am very nervous ahead of Russian concerts, to be honest," she confessed. "I am already happy because people in Russia are interested in my work, go to concerts to have a look at me, listen to me and share with me these exciting moments. I think, it is interesting for them to look at me the way I am now," Kaas said.

About new album

"My new program is called Patricia Kaas, the same as the latest album," the singer said. "I would like the audience to get to know me not only as a performer, but as a woman. I want to show how my female essence is reflected in the choice of songs and music," she added.

Patricia Kaas’s Russian trip will be part of a European tour to promote the album Patricia Kaas released in November 2016. One of the songs - Le jour et l’heure, - was written in memory of the victims of the Paris terror attack on November 13, 2015.

Patricia Kaas is a French singer, whose music is a mix of pop and jazz. She has released ten studio albums.

The singer’s career revolves around perpetual tours, including to Russia. Kaas first visited here in 1989 and then returned repeatedly with concerts, performed not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also in Siberian Irkutsk and Tyumen, the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk and Altai’s Barnaul. Her previous visit to the Russian capital was in 2013.