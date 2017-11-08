French diva Patricia Kaas to go on 12-city Russia tour

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. French singer Patricia Kaas will perform concerts in 12 Russian cities, and the events are set for end November-first half of December.

She will kick off her Russian tour in St. Petersburg on November 21 and then will head to Nizhny Novgorod, Ivanovo, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Voronezh.

On December 13, she will take the stage at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. "I have brought along all the songs that have helped me live all these years. I have some new compositions that I will breathe life into during this tour, since they can get it only on stage, and only thanks to the audience. These are the songs of the woman that I have become, the woman who feels perfect," Patricia Kaas told a news conference at TASS News Agency on Wednesday.

Although this is not her first visit to Russia, Kaas admitted that she does not know much about the country. "I am pressed for time. What do I know? I know the airport, several restaurants, know a bit about the neighborhood around the hotel, Red Square," she ruminated.

The Russian trip will be part of a European tour to promote the album Patricia Kaas released in November 2016. One of the songs - Le jour et l’heure, - was written in memory of the victims of the Paris terror attack on November 13, 2015.

"I have not released an album of my own songs for 13 years," she reiterated. "During my hiatus, the album Kabaret was released in which I looked back on women of the 1930s and expressed gratitude to Edit Piaf in my Kaas Chante Piaf album. I think I’m living a second life now - I ask fewer questions, I have more trust in myself and I have realized that one shouldn’t try to prove anything to anybody else," the singer revealed.

Details on the French diva

Patricia Kaas is a French singer, whose music is a mix of pop and jazz. She has released ten studio albums.

The singer’s career revolves around perpetual tours, including to Russia. Kaas first visited here in 1989 and then returned repeatedly with concerts, performed not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also in Siberian Irkutsk and Tyumen, the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk and Altai’s Barnaul. Her previous visit to the Russian capital was in 2013.