Tsar’s ‘love story’ to kick off Russian Film Week in Paris

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Alexey Uchitel’s movie Matilda will open the 15th Russian Film Week, which the French capital of Paris is going to host on November 8-14.

"I know that the movie will be screened at the opening ceremony, but unfortunately, I will not be able to present it myself, as I promised to attend the screening at the Yeltsin Center [in Russia’s Yekaterinburg]," Uchitel told TASS. He added that "the French launch is still under consideration, and the matter should be cleared up in the coming days."

The press service of the Interfest company, a co-organizer of the Russian Film Week’s, told TASS that the event had been dubbed A View From Russia. The Russian Ministry of Culture is supporting the project. "The biggest Russian films will premiere at the Arlequin movie theater located near Boulevard Saint-Germain," the company’s press service said.

The Russian Film Week’s program will specifically include Kirill Pletnyov’s Zhgi (or Light Up), Andrei Konchalovsky’s Rai (or Paradise), Valery Todorovsky’s Bolshoi, Pavel Chukhrai’s Kholodnoye Tango (or Cold Tango), Boris Khlebnikov’s Aritmiya (or Arrhythmia), Klim Shipenko’s Salut-7, Andrei Zvyagintsev’s Nelyubov (or Loveless) to name a few.

There will also be a screening of the 20:17 documentary, which illustrates young filmmakers’ view of the October Revolution. Kids will have a chance to enjoy the Vesyolaya Karusel (or Happy Merry-Go-Round) cartoon series created by the country’s oldest animation studio Soyuzmultfilm.

A total of 16 pictures will be screened in Russian with French subtitles.