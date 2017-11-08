Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tsar’s ‘love story’ to kick off Russian Film Week in Paris

Society & Culture
November 08, 10:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The programs includes 16 pictures that will be screened in Russian with French subtitles

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Alexey Uchitel’s movie Matilda will open the 15th Russian Film Week, which the French capital of Paris is going to host on November 8-14.

"I know that the movie will be screened at the opening ceremony, but unfortunately, I will not be able to present it myself, as I promised to attend the screening at the Yeltsin Center [in Russia’s Yekaterinburg]," Uchitel told TASS. He added that "the French launch is still under consideration, and the matter should be cleared up in the coming days."

Read also

Controversial Matilda rakes in $3.9 mln at Russian box offices during its first weekend

Poll shows half of Russians against ban on controversial film Matilda

Russian lawmakers hail controversial movie Matilda

Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film Matilda

Russian director seeks to submit his controversial movie Matilda for Academy Award

The press service of the Interfest company, a co-organizer of the Russian Film Week’s, told TASS that the event had been dubbed A View From Russia. The Russian Ministry of Culture is supporting the project. "The biggest Russian films will premiere at the Arlequin movie theater located near Boulevard Saint-Germain," the company’s press service said.

The Russian Film Week’s program will specifically include Kirill Pletnyov’s Zhgi (or Light Up), Andrei Konchalovsky’s Rai (or Paradise), Valery Todorovsky’s Bolshoi, Pavel Chukhrai’s Kholodnoye Tango (or Cold Tango), Boris Khlebnikov’s Aritmiya (or Arrhythmia), Klim Shipenko’s Salut-7, Andrei Zvyagintsev’s Nelyubov (or Loveless) to name a few.

There will also be a screening of the 20:17 documentary, which illustrates young filmmakers’ view of the October Revolution. Kids will have a chance to enjoy the Vesyolaya Karusel (or Happy Merry-Go-Round) cartoon series created by the country’s oldest animation studio Soyuzmultfilm.

A total of 16 pictures will be screened in Russian with French subtitles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saakashvili calls to launch impeachment of Ukraine’s president next month
2
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies
3
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
4
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
5
Russia fully restores its presence in the Arctic — top brass
6
Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Russian top diplomat
7
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама