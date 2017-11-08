Back to Main page
Russian Church believes problem of burial of Lenin's body to resolve in natural way

Society & Culture
November 08, 2:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In spring 2017, deputies representing the caucuses of the the United Russia party and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia circulated a bill on reburying Lenin's body from Red Square

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Orthodox Church speaks in favor of burying Vladimir Lenin's body, which lies in still in a mausoleum on Red Square in a glass coffin since Lenin's death in January 1924, but the Church officials and experts believe the issue should get resolution in a natural way when it stops producing a resounding and heated public controversy like the one it produces now, Dr. Vladimir Legoida, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate's department for relations between the Church and society told Zvezda channel on Tuesday.

"Of course the Church maintains that Lenin's body should be buried the position of the Church always consists is conciliatory and this means it will never support any steps that might trigger tensions and discords," he said. "We believe this should happen in a natural way and will happen at a time when it stops causing explovise controversies in society."

In spring 2017, deputies representing the caucuses of the the United Russia party and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia circulated a bill on reburying Lenin's body from Red Square. Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, dismissed the proposal as blasphemous, while the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for burying Lenin's remains and the remains of the legendary Islamic spiritual leader, Shamil Hajji Murat that are kept in a museum in St Petersburg.

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament said Lenin's reburial would take place when society developed consensus on the issue. She recalled that Lenin's name meant really much for a whole generation of people and they had every right to hope for respectful treatment of their convictions and feelings.

President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said somewhat earlier the proposals to bury Lenin made up a resounding public issue but it was not on the Kremlin's agenda.

