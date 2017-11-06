About 300 activists detained in unauthorized Moscow rally on November 5 - police

Japan, U.S. confirm intention to cooperate with China, Russia on North Korea problemWorld November 06, 15:58
Syrian army’s offensive along Euphrates to complete terrorists’ rout - Russia’s top brassMilitary & Defense November 06, 15:49
Helicopter crashes in TatarstanWorld November 06, 15:35
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with RussiaSport November 06, 15:32
Ekho Moskvy radio host returns to work after suffering stabbing attackSociety & Culture November 06, 15:28
Putin conveys condolences to Trump over Texas shootingSociety & Culture November 06, 15:21
Fifty facilities targeted by ‘phone terrorists’ across Russia over past 24 hoursSociety & Culture November 06, 11:31
Authorities say 26 killed in Texas shooting, gunman found dead in carSociety & Culture November 06, 3:50
Chechnya’s leader awards schoolgirl with iPhone X for poem about PutinSociety & Culture November 05, 22:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The police detained about 300 activists at an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on November 5, the press office of the Moscow interior department told TASS on Monday.
"In order to stop and prevent public order breaches, the police and the Russian Guard detained 302 people in the city’s central part and delivered them to police stations in Moscow districts on November 5. A total of 328 protocols on administrative offences were drawn up in the course of investigation," the Moscow interior department said.