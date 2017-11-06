Back to Main page
About 300 activists detained in unauthorized Moscow rally on November 5 - police

Society & Culture
November 06, 15:41 UTC+3

A total of 328 protocols on administrative offences were drawn up in the course of investigation

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The police detained about 300 activists at an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on November 5, the press office of the Moscow interior department told TASS on Monday.

"In order to stop and prevent public order breaches, the police and the Russian Guard detained 302 people in the city’s central part and delivered them to police stations in Moscow districts on November 5. A total of 328 protocols on administrative offences were drawn up in the course of investigation," the Moscow interior department said.

