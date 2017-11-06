Back to Main page
Putin conveys condolences to Trump over Texas shooting

Society & Culture
November 06, 15:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia shares the grief of those who have lost their near and dear and hopes for the quickest recovery of those who were injured, the president's letter says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to US President Donald Trump over a Baptist church shooting in Sutherland Springs in the south of Texas that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Please, accept my condolences over the tragedy that has occurred in Texas," says the letter posted on the Kremlin website.

"It is difficult to imagine a crueler and more cynical crime than the killing of people during a church service," the letter reads.

Russia shares the grief of those who have lost their near and dear and hopes for the quickest recovery of those who were injured, the letter says.

A white man in his twenties, carrying a rifle, entered the church at 11:30 local time and started shooting, said Freeman Martin from the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to him, the gunman was wearing a ballistic vest. The suspect fled the scene and later was found dead in his car. Martin added that it was unclear if his death had been self-inflicted.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference that 26 "innocents had been gunned down." "As a state, we are dealing with the largest mass shooting in the state’s history," Abbott added.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
