Fifty facilities targeted by ‘phone terrorists’ across Russia over past 24 hours

Society & Culture
November 06, 11:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the check, the police had to evacuate almost 70,000 people

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Almost 70,000 people have been evacuated in nine Russian cities in the past twenty-four hours amid anonymous hoax bomb threats targeting 50 facilities, the police told TASS on Monday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, anonymous phone calls with bomb threats targeting 50 facilities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Podolsk, Kotelniki, Obninsk, Arkhangelsk and Zelenogorsk have been received," the police said.

The facilities targeted by ‘phone terrorists’ included shopping malls, administrative buildings, subway stations, hotels, movie theaters, a residential building, a theater, a cathedral and a railway bridge," the law-enforcement agencies said.

During the check, the police had to evacuate almost 70,000 people.

"All the threats turned out to be false. No suspicious objects were found," the police said.

Moscow has suffered most from the attack by the ‘phone terrorists,’ accounting for almost a half of bomb threats. The Bolshoi Theater was among the facilities targeted by the ‘phone terrorists.’

Russia has been swept by a wave of anonymous bomb threat calls targeting schools and universities, shopping malls and administrative buildings in Russian cities since September 11.

"On September 11 - November 6, almost 2,900 facilities were targeted by ‘phone terrorists’ in 180 cities and over 2.2 million people were evacuated," the law-enforcement agencies said.

