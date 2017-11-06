Authorities say 26 killed in Texas shooting, gunman found dead in car

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. As many as 26 people have been killed in a church shooting in the US town of Sutherland Springs, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

He said that 26 "innocents had been gunned down." "As a state, we are dealing with the largest mass shooting in the state’s history," Abbott added.

A white man in his twenties, carrying a rifle, entered the church at 11:30 local time and started shooting, said Freeman Martin from the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to him, the gunman was wearing a ballistic vest. The suspect fled the scene and later was found dead in his car. Martin added that it was unclear if his death had been self-inflicted.

Meanwhile, Alexander Pisarev, the Russian Consul General in Houston, Texas, told TASS that there were no foreigners among the victims and the wounded. "An official from the US Department of State contacted all the consulates saying that there were no foreigners among the shooting victims," he said.