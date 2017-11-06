Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Authorities say 26 killed in Texas shooting, gunman found dead in car

Society & Culture
November 06, 3:50 UTC+3 NEW YORK

A white man in his twenties, carrying a rifle, entered the church at 11:30 local time and started shooting, said Freeman Martin from the Texas Department of Public Safety

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/TOMAS GONZALEZ

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. As many as 26 people have been killed in a church shooting in the US town of Sutherland Springs, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

He said that 26 "innocents had been gunned down." "As a state, we are dealing with the largest mass shooting in the state’s history," Abbott added.

A white man in his twenties, carrying a rifle, entered the church at 11:30 local time and started shooting, said Freeman Martin from the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to him, the gunman was wearing a ballistic vest. The suspect fled the scene and later was found dead in his car. Martin added that it was unclear if his death had been self-inflicted.

Meanwhile, Alexander Pisarev, the Russian Consul General in Houston, Texas, told TASS that there were no foreigners among the victims and the wounded. "An official from the US Department of State contacted all the consulates saying that there were no foreigners among the shooting victims," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
3
Authorities say 26 killed in Texas shooting, gunman found dead in car
4
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
5
Poroshenko’s plans to pull artillery back to Donbass inappropriate — Russia’s negotiator
6
Russia, US, UK agree on need to reinforce Biological Weapons Convention
7
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама