Chechnya’s leader awards schoolgirl with iPhone X for poem about Putin

GROZNY, November 5. /TASS/. A Chechen girl has won in a contest of poems dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced on National Unity Day on Saturday, and will be awarded with an iPhone X, Kadyrov wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"Heda Ibahieva, a student of the third grade … has won," Kadyrov wrote. "She writes poems, speaks four languages. They say she was upset when was told she would receive an iPhone X. The girl said she competed in the poem contest not because of the iPhone but to show her love and respect for her President Vladimir Putin."

More than 3,000 people across Russia participated in the poem contest, Kadyrov said.

"Children, elderly and young people, dignitaries from all walks of life took part in the contest. We received 1,745 video clips, over 1,000 photos and 4,000 comments. As many as 1,213,895 viewers watched entries for the contest.