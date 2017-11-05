Back to Main page
Traffic police checkpoint has been attacked in Ingushetia

Society & Culture
November 05, 20:04 updated at: November 05, 21:03 UTC+3

Two traffic police officers have been wounded and one killed, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee told

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

NAZRAN, November 5. /TASS/. A traffic police checkpoint in the countryside of Nazran district of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Ingushetia has been attacked, a source with the regional law enforcement agencies said on Sunday.

The attack occurred at 18.00 Moscow time (15.00 GMT). 

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS that two gunmen have been neutralized in an exchange of fire at a traffic police checkpoint in the Nazran district 

"Two gunmen were neutralized in a gunfight," NAC said.

Civilians were not hurt during the operation.

"Two police officers have been wounded and one killed," NAC added.

Firearms, ammunition and a homemade explosive device stuffed with a large amount of projectiles were found at the scene.

At 17.30 Moscow time, traffic police officers got engaged in a firefight with gunmen who were trying to secretly approach the police checkpoint near the village of Yandare in Ingushetia’s Nazran district and attack it.

A counterterrorism operation was launched in the area.

"Investigators of the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee are working at the scene. Required search activities are underway," NAC said.

Earlier reports said that according to a source with Ingushetia’s law enforcement agencies, four unidentified persons had attacked a traffic police checkpoint in the village of Yandare in Ingushetia’s Nazran district. One of them entered the checkpoint and detonated his suicide belt. The other three tried to get away from the scene.

They are reported to be cordoned off on the premises of a private enterprise some 200-300 meters from the checkpoint.

Реклама