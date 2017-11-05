Back to Main page
Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater evacuated due to bomb scare - source

Society & Culture
November 05, 19:58 UTC+3

A bomb alert was also announced at the five-star Metropol Hotel

Share
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater over a bomb threat, a source with the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"Evacuation is underway from 1, Teatralnaya Square due to a bomb alert," he said.

The building is being emptied and police officers with sniff dogs are to search the theater’s premises.

At 19.00 Moscow time (16.00 GMT) the Hammer and Sickle concert, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, was to have begun in the Bolshoi’s Beethoven Hall.

Bolshoi’s Director General Vladimir Urin confirmed evacuation to TASS.

"The services are searching [the theater]. Sorry, I cannot talk any longer as I am in contact with the emergency services," Urin said.

Apart from this, a bomb alert was announced at the five-star Metropol Hotel. However, no evacuation has been yet reported.

Earlier, about 20 facilities in Moscow, including shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants and cafes, were targeted by bomb threat calls.

