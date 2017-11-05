Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater evacuated due to bomb scare - source

Bomb alert at Moscow’s Bolshoi proved to be hoaxSociety & Culture November 05, 20:41
Traffic police checkpoint has been attacked in IngushetiaSociety & Culture November 05, 20:04
Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater evacuated due to bomb scare - sourceSociety & Culture November 05, 19:58
White House: Russia should have a role in resolving crisis around North KoreaWorld November 05, 19:54
Catalonia’s ex-leader, four associates turn themselves in to Belgian policeWorld November 05, 17:02
More than 250 people detained at unauthorized rally in central Moscow - policeSociety & Culture November 05, 15:36
Federal News Agency reports restored access to Google NewsSociety & Culture November 05, 15:30
Erdogan’s representative says Russia postpones Congress of Syrian National DialogueWorld November 05, 15:24
Thick ice traps ferry with 100 passengers on river in YakutiaSociety & Culture November 05, 15:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater over a bomb threat, a source with the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.
"Evacuation is underway from 1, Teatralnaya Square due to a bomb alert," he said.
The building is being emptied and police officers with sniff dogs are to search the theater’s premises.
At 19.00 Moscow time (16.00 GMT) the Hammer and Sickle concert, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, was to have begun in the Bolshoi’s Beethoven Hall.
Bolshoi’s Director General Vladimir Urin confirmed evacuation to TASS.
"The services are searching [the theater]. Sorry, I cannot talk any longer as I am in contact with the emergency services," Urin said.
Apart from this, a bomb alert was announced at the five-star Metropol Hotel. However, no evacuation has been yet reported.
Earlier, about 20 facilities in Moscow, including shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants and cafes, were targeted by bomb threat calls.