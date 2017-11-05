Radio reporter, earlier detained in central Moscow, is released - source

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A reporter of the Echo of Moscow radio station, Andrei Yezhov, earlier detained at an unauthorized rally in central Moscow, is released from the police station, a source at the law enforcement authorities told TASS on Sunday.

"He is released as the police have checked his documents," the source said.

During the detention, the young man did not report he is a radio reporter, and, as he was taken to the police bus for inspection, the man resisted the law enforcers, the source said earlier. Besides, the reporter did not have a press card on him. He could present only the passport.

The Moscow police report detention of 263 people in central Moscow. The detained were taken to local police stations for investigation and filing of administrative abuse reports.