About 1.5 million people take part in National Unity Day festivities - police

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. About 1.5 million people have attended celebrations marking National Unity Day in Russia, while police have not allowed serious violations, the Interior Ministry’s Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Saturday.
"About 1.5 million people participated in the festivities on National Unity Day. At least 130,000 residents and visitors came to the Russia Unites gala concert in Moscow," Volk said. "Overall, more than 1,300 populated localities from the [westernmost] Kaliningrad region to Kamchatka hosted about 2,500 festive rallies and marches, concerts, historic re-enactments and theatrical performances today."
Police, the National Guard, private security companies, volunteers and Cossacks ensured public order, she said.
"Gatherings are ongoing. Security is provided in full," she said. "No serious offences were allowed.".