Conference of Russian compatriots opens in Damascus

DAMASCUS, November 4. /TASS/. A conference of Russian compatriots started work in Damascus on Saturday. Rossotrudnichestvo (the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation) and the Russian embassy organized the forum, with the previous one held in 2015.

The conference has become possible after the situation ‘on the ground’ in Syria had drastically improved. The forum gathered around not only compatriots living in the Syrian capital, but also representatives from residential areas earlier controlled by militants.

The conference of Russian compatriots will focus on pressing issues of compatriots’ organizations, Russian communities’ public, social and cultural life amid a military and political crisis.

Besides, the delegates will discuss results of the international conference titled 100 Years of the Russian Revolution: Unity for the Future held in Moscow on October 31-November 1.