Putin visits multimedia exhibition Russia Focused on the Future

Society & Culture
November 04, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

By 2025 driverless vehicles will be transporting passengers between Moscow and St. Petersburg, project developers told the president

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a multimedia exhibition, Russia Focused on The Future, unveiled in Moscow’s Manezh Central Exhibition on Saturday.

Putin was informed at the exhibition about prospects for unmanned ground vehicles in Russia. By 2025 driverless vehicles will be transporting cargoes and passengers between Moscow and St. Petersburg, project developers told the president.

In the next three years, a lane is expected to be open between the two Russian largest cities for so-called driverless convoys, with the driver present just in the first vehicle of the convoy. The project will be implemented with the help of GPR/GLONASS navigation systems and special systems monitoring transportation.

In the Food pavilion, Putin was shown futuristic agricultural technologies, including a remote control system that will help grow produce with specified characteristics. Apart from that, the president was shown a device purifying water, which had been invented by students from the Sirius educational center for talented and gifted children.

Major Russian energy companies, in particular Rosneft, Rosatom and Gazprom, displayed their projects at the Energy pavilion. Putin saw a brand-new domestic drilling rig, which will be manufactured at the Zvezda shipyard, a model of the Baltic LNG plant, where exceptionally domestic equipment will be installed, and a model of Unit 4 of the Beloyarskaya NPP with a BN-800 fast neutron reactor, a Rosatom key innovative project.

The exhibition is devoted to the projects in space, information technologies, science, industry, transport, medicine, economy and urban development.

Fourteen companies from various Russian regions take part in the exposition, including the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, the Avtovaz automobile manufacturer and the Kamaz truck maker.

The Russian Export Center is a state institution to support export of non-raw material goods and provide Russian exporters with broad financial and non-financial measures of assistance, including through cooperation with particular ministries and agencies for developing Russia’s foreign economic activity.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
