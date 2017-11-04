Russian March rally features about 200 participants in Moscow - police

Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 04, 15:42
Putin: accord traditions of Russian peoples fill the national unity with special powerSociety & Culture November 04, 15:24
Lavrov decorates foreign nationals with medals for cooperation developmentSociety & Culture November 04, 14:12
Norwegian rescuers lift fuselage of crashed helicopterWorld November 04, 14:00
Scientists tell how the North’s regions adapt to permafrostScience & Space November 04, 12:43
Turkish Stream enters Turkey's exclusive economic zoneBusiness & Economy November 04, 12:08
Russia celebrates National Unity DaySociety & Culture November 04, 9:08
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassyRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 04, 1:00
Brent oil price above $62 per barrel first time from July 2, 2015Business & Economy November 03, 21:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. About 200 people participated in an authorized march in Moscow’s south-east, press service of the Moscow police told TASS on Saturday.
"In Moscow’s south-east, has finished an authorized march, organized on the Day of People’s Unity," the press service said. "About 200 people participated in the rally."
The police, the Russian Guard and volunteers guarded the order during the march, the press service said.
A source at law enforcement authorities told TASS a few hundred had participated in the so-called Russian March, which is much fewer than the organizers had mentioned in the application. The source said 32 people had been detained for various offences and for violation of the public order.