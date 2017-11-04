Back to Main page
Russian March rally features about 200 participants in Moscow - police

Society & Culture
November 04, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The police, the Russian Guard and volunteers guarded the order during the march

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. About 200 people participated in an authorized march in Moscow’s south-east, press service of the Moscow police told TASS on Saturday.

"In Moscow’s south-east, has finished an authorized march, organized on the Day of People’s Unity," the press service said. "About 200 people participated in the rally."

The police, the Russian Guard and volunteers guarded the order during the march, the press service said.

A source at law enforcement authorities told TASS a few hundred had participated in the so-called Russian March, which is much fewer than the organizers had mentioned in the application. The source said 32 people had been detained for various offences and for violation of the public order.

