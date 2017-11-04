Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military offer medical assistance to residents of Syrian Aleppo’s village

Society & Culture
November 04, 10:36 UTC+3 LATAKIA

Russian medics examined in the village more than 200 passengers, including 130 children

Share
1 pages in this article

LATAKIA /Syria/, November 4. /TASS/. The Russian military medics offered medical assistance to residents of the Lyalyat Mohammad village in Syria’s Aleppo Province, representative of the medical service Andrei Parchaikin told reporters on Saturday.

"Here, in the villages, there is not medicine whatsoever; it is damaged. An assistance is provided by the humanitarian mission to those who have the opportunity to get to the city," he said. "To those, who cannot travel, we are offering assistance here, we are coming here."

According to him, the Russian medics examined in the village more than 200 passengers, including 130 children.

Besides the medical assistance, the military handed food packages to the residents. The Russian humanitarian convoy will move on to neighboring compounds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator calls to draw up list of foreigners who worsened ties with Moscow
2
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassy
3
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
4
Russia celebrates National Unity Day
5
Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 years
6
Six Tupolev-22M3 planes, Kolpino submarine attack Islamic State militants in Syria
7
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама