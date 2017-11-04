Russian military offer medical assistance to residents of Syrian Aleppo’s village

LATAKIA /Syria/, November 4. /TASS/. The Russian military medics offered medical assistance to residents of the Lyalyat Mohammad village in Syria’s Aleppo Province, representative of the medical service Andrei Parchaikin told reporters on Saturday.

"Here, in the villages, there is not medicine whatsoever; it is damaged. An assistance is provided by the humanitarian mission to those who have the opportunity to get to the city," he said. "To those, who cannot travel, we are offering assistance here, we are coming here."

According to him, the Russian medics examined in the village more than 200 passengers, including 130 children.

Besides the medical assistance, the military handed food packages to the residents. The Russian humanitarian convoy will move on to neighboring compounds.