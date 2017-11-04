Russian military offer medical assistance to residents of Syrian Aleppo’s village

Russia celebrates National Unity DaySociety & Culture November 04, 9:08
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassyRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 04, 1:00
Brent oil price above $62 per barrel first time from July 2, 2015Business & Economy November 03, 21:56
Number of Russian speakers worldwide down by 50 million in 25 years — expertSociety & Culture November 03, 21:17
US embassy confirms consulates resume processing nonimmigrant visa casesWorld November 03, 20:45
Canada introduces sanctions against 30 RussiansWorld November 03, 20:22
Russia’s Dzagoev voted 3rd best player in weekly UEFA Champions League pollSport November 03, 19:57
American Millennials prefer socialism to capitalism — pollWorld November 03, 19:12
Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow RegionSociety & Culture November 03, 18:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LATAKIA /Syria/, November 4. /TASS/. The Russian military medics offered medical assistance to residents of the Lyalyat Mohammad village in Syria’s Aleppo Province, representative of the medical service Andrei Parchaikin told reporters on Saturday.
"Here, in the villages, there is not medicine whatsoever; it is damaged. An assistance is provided by the humanitarian mission to those who have the opportunity to get to the city," he said. "To those, who cannot travel, we are offering assistance here, we are coming here."
According to him, the Russian medics examined in the village more than 200 passengers, including 130 children.
Besides the medical assistance, the military handed food packages to the residents. The Russian humanitarian convoy will move on to neighboring compounds.