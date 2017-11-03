Fire occurs inside ventilation system of fine arts museum in central Moscow

Russian Navy’s hydrographers open 11 islands in Arctic over five yearsBusiness & Economy November 03, 16:17
MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. A fire has occurred inside the ventilation system of the private collections building of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, emergency services have told TASS, adding that thick black smoke is rising from the roof.
"It has been confirmed that a fire occurred inside the ventilation system of the private collections branch of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts at Volkhonka Street, 10. Thick smoke has filled the building and is rising from the roof. There have been no immediate reports of casualties," the source said.
The two-storey building is next to the museum’s main building. Ten fire-fighting teams are dealing with the flame.