Roof of a building of Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow catches fire

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The roof of the private collections branch of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in central Moscow has caught fire, emergency services told TASS.
"Building N. 10 on Volkhonka Street housing the private collections branch of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts has caught fire. Clouds of thick black smoke are rising," the source said. Evacuation is in progress.
Emergency services explained that the two-storey building on fire is next to the museum’s main building.
Ten fire-fighting teams are dealing with the flame. There have been no immediate reports of casualties.