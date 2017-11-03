Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian legislators expect Google to explain blocking of Federal News Agency

Society & Culture
November 03, 1:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a lawmaker, "blocking Russian media outlets, affiliated with the Federal News Agency, from Google News cannot but cause serious concern."

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Information Technologies and Communications expects that Google will provide full explanations of its move to block the Federal News Agency’s content from the Google News aggregator, the Committee’s Chairman Leonid Levin said on Thursday.

According to him, "blocking Russian media outlets, affiliated with the Federal News Agency, from Google News cannot but cause serious concern." Levin stressed that "Russia’s legislation clearly defines ways to restrict the dissemination of illegal information through news aggregators." "This particular case has nothing to do with that. This is why we [the State Duma committee] expect that Google will provide the Russian public with full explanations of its move, which will rule out any misunderstandings," the committee’s press service cited Levin as saying.

He also pointed out that Google News was not a popular service in Russia, so its decision to block the Federal News Agency’s content "is unlikely to affect the Russian information field." "However, the move taken by the US company constitutes a dangerous precedent, making it clear that a news aggregator may turn into a propaganda tool, which may lead to serious consequences, such as attempts to manipulate public opinion," Levin concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry would request Google to explain the reasons for blocking the Federal News Agency’s content. "The Foreign Ministry has received your petition and will now consider it," she said. "We will request Google to explain its reasons for such moves, and we will also send notifications to international bodies. I believe, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media should know about it," Zakharova added.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the need to protect the interests of the Russian media outlets, "which are often violated by our wester counterparts, not only through private organizations but also through law enforcement agencies in various countries," including the United States.

She also recommended that the Federal News Agency make a formal request to Google’s Moscow office, as well as to the Russian institutions dealing with the protection of the Russian media’s interests.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
2
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
3
Putin, Macron say revising Iran nuclear deal unacceptable
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160M2 bomber to remain state-of-the-art for four more decades
5
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
6
Lokomotiv Moscow loses 1:2 to Sheriff Tiraspol in UEFA Europa League
7
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама