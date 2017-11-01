Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicide

Society & Culture
November 01, 17:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The bodies of a teacher, born in 1973, and a student, born in 1999, with multiple stab and slash wounds on the neck were found in the building of the Western Complex of Continuing Education

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A student from the Western Complex of Continuing Education in Moscow has killed a health and safety teacher and then committed suicide, a law enforcement source told TASS.

Read also

Russia's most bloodthirsty serial killers

"According to preliminary data, a college student stabbed his teacher from a health and safety training course following an acrimonious confrontation, after which he committed suicide. The suicide weapon is being determined: it could be a knife or an electric power saw that was found in the room," the source said.

After the murder, the student published a photo with a knife near the teacher’s body on social media, the source said. Another photo shows the teenager holding the electric saw near his throat. An investigation of the student’s mobile phone uncovered a video recording of the conflict between him and the teacher.

Moscow criminal investigators are currently working at the scene of the crime, studying the details of the incident, questioning the college administrators, instructors and students.

On Wednesday, the bodies of a teacher, born in 1973, and a student, born in 1999, with multiple stab and slash wounds on the neck were found in the building of the Western Complex of Continuing Education. A criminal case was opened into the murder of two or more people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
4
Senators can recommend Russian companies to refrain from advertising in Twitter
5
World Sambo Championship 2017 in Sochi to see new record of global participants
6
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
7
Putin arrives in Tehran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама