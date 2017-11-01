Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicide

Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A student from the Western Complex of Continuing Education in Moscow has killed a health and safety teacher and then committed suicide, a law enforcement source told TASS.
"According to preliminary data, a college student stabbed his teacher from a health and safety training course following an acrimonious confrontation, after which he committed suicide. The suicide weapon is being determined: it could be a knife or an electric power saw that was found in the room," the source said.
After the murder, the student published a photo with a knife near the teacher’s body on social media, the source said. Another photo shows the teenager holding the electric saw near his throat. An investigation of the student’s mobile phone uncovered a video recording of the conflict between him and the teacher.
Moscow criminal investigators are currently working at the scene of the crime, studying the details of the incident, questioning the college administrators, instructors and students.
On Wednesday, the bodies of a teacher, born in 1973, and a student, born in 1999, with multiple stab and slash wounds on the neck were found in the building of the Western Complex of Continuing Education. A criminal case was opened into the murder of two or more people.