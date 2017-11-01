Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Latvia seeks Moscow’s assistance amid plans to close Russian-language schools

Society & Culture
November 01, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Union of Russian Compatriots in Latvia has asked Russia’s upper house of parliament to provide assistance in preventing the closure of the Russian-language schools

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Union of Russian Compatriots in Latvia has asked the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, to provide assistance in preventing the closure of the Russian-language schools in the Baltic country.

Read also

Latvian government backs ban on Russian language as optional for school exams

"Latvia took a political decision on closing Russian schools, in particular a school, which was opened in 1789," coordinator of the Russian community in Latvia Viktor Guschin told a conference of Russian compatriots in Moscow. "This means a gradual elimination of a Russian community, following the example of Ukraine, and unfortunately, a growth in the number of young people, who will have an anti-Russian stance."

"For us, this policy is absolutely unacceptable and we ask the Federation Council to provide us with political support," he stressed.

The representative of the Russian community in Latvia handed over to Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev a statement from 84 public organizations. These organizations, part of a Council of public organizations of Latvia, also call on the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Parliament and the United Nations to stop these steps of Latvia’s authorities.

Moscow is hosting an international conference "100th anniversary of Russian Revolution: Unity for the Sake of Future." Some 160 compatriots from more than 90 countries have been invited to take part. Among the participants are the heads of organizations of compatriots, famous representatives of diasporas, young people and Russian-speaking media.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
2
Latvia seeks Moscow’s assistance amid plans to close Russian-language schools
3
Putin arrives in Tehran
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Moscow not surprised by extension of anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat
6
Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on Chechen-born anti-Donbass fighter, wife
7
Press Review: Kurdish federalization plan for Syria and Rostec in US sanctions’ crosshairs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама