Latvia seeks Moscow’s assistance amid plans to close Russian-language schools

Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on Chechen-born anti-Donbass fighter, wifeRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 15:15
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160M2 bomber to remain state-of-the-art for four more decadesMilitary & Defense November 01, 14:45
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 14:17
Russian health watchdog’s chief warns against using biomaterial for criminal goalsSociety & Culture November 01, 14:06
Putin arrives in TehranRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 13:45
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jetMilitary & Defense November 01, 13:12
Press review: Sochi might host key Syrian peace talks and oil may return to $100 by 2020Press Review November 01, 13:00
Moscow not surprised by extension of anti-Russian sanctions — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 12:50
Lenin’s body will be reburied, when society sees eye to eye on it — upper house speakerSociety & Culture November 01, 12:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Union of Russian Compatriots in Latvia has asked the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, to provide assistance in preventing the closure of the Russian-language schools in the Baltic country.
"Latvia took a political decision on closing Russian schools, in particular a school, which was opened in 1789," coordinator of the Russian community in Latvia Viktor Guschin told a conference of Russian compatriots in Moscow. "This means a gradual elimination of a Russian community, following the example of Ukraine, and unfortunately, a growth in the number of young people, who will have an anti-Russian stance."
"For us, this policy is absolutely unacceptable and we ask the Federation Council to provide us with political support," he stressed.
The representative of the Russian community in Latvia handed over to Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev a statement from 84 public organizations. These organizations, part of a Council of public organizations of Latvia, also call on the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Parliament and the United Nations to stop these steps of Latvia’s authorities.
Moscow is hosting an international conference "100th anniversary of Russian Revolution: Unity for the Sake of Future." Some 160 compatriots from more than 90 countries have been invited to take part. Among the participants are the heads of organizations of compatriots, famous representatives of diasporas, young people and Russian-speaking media.