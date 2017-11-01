Latvia seeks Moscow’s assistance amid plans to close Russian-language schools

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Union of Russian Compatriots in Latvia has asked the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, to provide assistance in preventing the closure of the Russian-language schools in the Baltic country.

"Latvia took a political decision on closing Russian schools, in particular a school, which was opened in 1789," coordinator of the Russian community in Latvia Viktor Guschin told a conference of Russian compatriots in Moscow. "This means a gradual elimination of a Russian community, following the example of Ukraine, and unfortunately, a growth in the number of young people, who will have an anti-Russian stance."

"For us, this policy is absolutely unacceptable and we ask the Federation Council to provide us with political support," he stressed.

The representative of the Russian community in Latvia handed over to Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev a statement from 84 public organizations. These organizations, part of a Council of public organizations of Latvia, also call on the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Parliament and the United Nations to stop these steps of Latvia’s authorities.

Moscow is hosting an international conference "100th anniversary of Russian Revolution: Unity for the Sake of Future." Some 160 compatriots from more than 90 countries have been invited to take part. Among the participants are the heads of organizations of compatriots, famous representatives of diasporas, young people and Russian-speaking media.