Gas pipe damaged in Crimea, possibly deliberately - Anti-terrorism Committee

Society & Culture
November 01, 4:11 UTC+3

"All possible versions are being looked into, including a sabotage," the National Anti-terrorism Committee said

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A deliberate attack is seen among possible reasons why a section of a pipeline was damaged in Crimea’s Alushta, the National Anti-terrorism Committee said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, at about 20:00, a pressure drop was detected at a gas distribution facility near the settlement of Vinogradnoye of the Alushta city district. Simultaneously, electricity supplies were disrupted due to a fallen electric pole. Specialists who examined the site detected certain external damage done to a gas pipe," the committee said in a statement.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Law-enforcement officers are taking measures to establish circumstances surrounding the incident and identify possible suspects.

"All possible versions are being looked into, including a sabotage," the committee said.

