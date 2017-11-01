Gas pipe damaged in Crimea, possibly deliberately - Anti-terrorism Committee

US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statementRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 4:09
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A deliberate attack is seen among possible reasons why a section of a pipeline was damaged in Crimea’s Alushta, the National Anti-terrorism Committee said on Wednesday.
"Yesterday, at about 20:00, a pressure drop was detected at a gas distribution facility near the settlement of Vinogradnoye of the Alushta city district. Simultaneously, electricity supplies were disrupted due to a fallen electric pole. Specialists who examined the site detected certain external damage done to a gas pipe," the committee said in a statement.
Emergency services are working at the scene. Law-enforcement officers are taking measures to establish circumstances surrounding the incident and identify possible suspects.
"All possible versions are being looked into, including a sabotage," the committee said.