Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate Halloween

Society & Culture
October 30, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to survey’s results, most Russians know about the festival of Halloween but only three percent plan to celebrate it

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Most Russians know about the festival of Halloween but only three percent plan to celebrate it, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement published on its website on Monday.

"Most Russians are familiar with the name Halloween, as only ten percent of respondents said they had heard it for the first time during the survey," the statement reads. "Despite being widely known, Halloween has failed to be absorbed into Russia’s (culture) - only three percent of those familiar with Halloween plan to celebrate it. The youngest respondents, aged 18 to 24 years, have shown the greatest interest in the holiday (18%)," the pollster added.

Read also

Public activists urge ban on Halloween celebrations in Russia as advocating ‘Satanic cult’

Most of those not planning to celebrate Halloween (61%) say they do not accept it because it is part of a different culture. "Another reason for Halloween’s low popularity score in our country may be that most Russians (60% according to the recent poll) do not believe in witchcraft, horoscopes, fortune-telling and other such things. However, as many as 19% of those surveyed have superstitious beliefs," the pollster pointed out.

According to the survey’s results, Russians have difficulties in clarifying the essence of the festival, since respondents mostly link Halloween to evil forces and mention its typical attributes, including pumpkins and scary costumes. Only every tenth respondent remembered the right date of Halloween celebrations, October 31, while every fifth (18%) said that Halloween occurred sometime in October.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,200 people was conducted on October 25-26, 2017. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% at the 95% confidence level.

Gallery
13 photo
© EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

Halloween preparations: kids and pets ready

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
2
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
3
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
4
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airport
5
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
6
Press review: Russia eyes partial Syria pullout and Rosneft freezes Black Sea oil project
7
Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate Halloween
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама