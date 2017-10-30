Back to Main page
Over 500,000 people evacuated across Russia amid bomb threats in October

Society & Culture
October 30, 12:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Anonymous phone calls with bomb threats targeted more than 1,300 facilities in 52 cities

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. More than 500,000 people were evacuated in 52 Russian cities in October after a wave of anonymous hoax bomb threats, acting Head of the National Crisis Management Center of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry Igor Kutrovsky said on Monday.

"Anonymous phone calls with bomb threats targeting more than 1,300 facilities in 52 cities were received and over 500,000 people were evacuated in the reporting period. All the facilities were checked and the threats turned out to be a hoax," the Emergencies Ministry official said.

Russia has been swept by a wave of anonymous bomb threat calls targeting schools and universities, shopping malls and administrative buildings in Russian cities since September 11.

As was reported earlier, more than 2,600 facilities have been the target of the so-called ‘phone terrorists’ in 170 Russian cities and more than 1 million people have been evacuated since then.

A multi-episode criminal case into numerous false bomb threat calls in Moscow has been opened under article 207 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Making a Deliberately False Report about an Act of Terrorism") and similar criminal cases are being investigated in other Russian cities.

