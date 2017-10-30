Back to Main page
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airport

Society & Culture
October 30

The airport in Bremen was closed after the incident

© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. An airport in Bremen, in northwestern Germany, was closed on Sunday after a private Russian jet landed outside the runway, the airport’s website said.

"A private small plane Citation Bravo, registered in Russia, landed 15 meters away from the runway without sustaining any damage. Three crew members were not injured. There were no passengers onboard," the airport said.

The incident occurred at 6.26 pm local time. All the planes were sent to the neighboring airports. The federal bureau for investigating air incidents is probing into the case.

According to the Bild newspaper, the incident was caused by strong winds.

