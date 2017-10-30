Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crash

Society & Culture
October 30, 5:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two prime ministers noted the importance of close practical cooperation in the Arctic region and stressed mutual interest in the development of Russian-Norwegian relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Natalia Dmitrak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov reported to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev about the search and rescue operation following the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter with Russian citizens near Spitsbergen, the press service of the Russian government said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Puchkov told about joint efforts with Norwegian rescue service," the press service said.

Apart from that, according to the press service, Medvedev had a telephone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart, Erna Solberg. "Erna Solberg offered condolences over the death of Russian citizens in the Mi-8 helicopter crash near the Spitsbergen Archipelago and asked him to convey the words of sympathy to the relatives of those killed in the crash," the press service said, adding that the conversation was initiated by the Norwegian side. "Dmitry Medvedev thanked the Norwegian government and Spitsbergen authorities for organizing the search and rescue operation involving Russian emergencies ministry specialists."

"The two prime ministers noted the importance of close practical cooperation in the Arctic region and stressed mutual interest in the development of Russian-Norwegian relations," the press service said.

A helicopter of the Conversavia airline, carrying eight people, was en route from the mothballed community of Pyramiden to Barentsburg when contact with the aircraft was lost at 15:04 local time (16:04 Moscow time). There were five crew and three employees of the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute on board the helicopter. It was in a proper technical condition and underwent maintenance before the flight, Conversavia said. All passengers and crew of the helicopter are listed as missing. On Sunday, the Norwegian side said that the presumable crash site had been traced at a depth of 209 meters in the Barents Sea some two kilometers off Cape Heer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian experience of Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier included in training programs
2
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
3
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
4
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
5
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама