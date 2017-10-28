Russian officers deliver four tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syrian village

Ukrainian radicals announce siege of president Poroshenko’s Roshen facility in VinnitsaWorld October 29, 1:12
Olympic Summit considers unacceptable punishing Russian athletes before probes completeSport October 28, 17:31
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 28, 16:26
Russian space corporation promotes Baikonur as UNESCO objectScience & Space October 28, 15:41
Russia, Columbia negotiate supplies of medical helicoptersBusiness & Economy October 28, 15:29
Russian military deliver humanitarian aid to Syrian Et-TeibeSociety & Culture October 28, 15:24
World will be more secure if US and Russia find common ground, says US ambassadorWorld October 27, 21:50
Norwegian rescuers say chances of finding missing Mi-8 copter crew alive very slimWorld October 27, 21:15
Russian expert doubts Madrid will use force in CataloniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 20:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria have delivered more than four tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the village of Tubna in the Daraa region, the center said on Saturday.
"The Russian Federation has provided 4,420 kg of humanitarian cargo to citizens of Tubna, Daraa province. People in need received 400 food sets. In course of the humanitarian action, Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 86 people, including 37 children," the center said.
A mini-football tournament Football for Peace was organized in Tubna. Officers of the Russian reconciliation center played in the matches.
"Teams from Daraa province administration, settlements of Izra and al-Sanamayn, and Nawa (the de-escalation zone No. 4) competed in the championship. The event gathered roughly 400 spectators to cheer up the teams," the statement says. "After the championship, the Daraa province administration and representatives of Nawa's opposition discussed reconciliation issues.".