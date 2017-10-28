Back to Main page
Russian officers deliver four tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syrian village

Society & Culture
October 28, 22:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 86 people, including 37 children

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria have delivered more than four tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the village of Tubna in the Daraa region, the center said on Saturday.

"The Russian Federation has provided 4,420 kg of humanitarian cargo to citizens of Tubna, Daraa province. People in need received 400 food sets. In course of the humanitarian action, Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 86 people, including 37 children," the center said.

A mini-football tournament Football for Peace was organized in Tubna. Officers of the Russian reconciliation center played in the matches.

"Teams from Daraa province administration, settlements of Izra and al-Sanamayn, and Nawa (the de-escalation zone No. 4) competed in the championship. The event gathered roughly 400 spectators to cheer up the teams," the statement says. "After the championship, the Daraa province administration and representatives of Nawa's opposition discussed reconciliation issues.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
Реклама