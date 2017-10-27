Back to Main page
Italian artist plows out portrait of Kim Jong-un across wheat field

Society & Culture
October 27, 14:18 UTC+3 ROME

The painter uses a tractor and a plough in a special technique to create giant images on his father’s field of 25,000 square meters.

© TASS/Ruptly

ROME, October 27. /TASS/. A large image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with the word "Danger" emblazoned under the portrait, has been carved across a wheat field near Verona in northern Italy, L’Arena daily newspaper reported.

Read also

Italian artist turns field into huge portrait of Putin

Italian artist Dario Gambarin was the mastermind behind the masterpiece, the newspaper reported. The artist has earned notable distinction for images of world leaders that he has plowed into his field. He previously created portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidents Donald Trump and Barrack Obama, Pope Francis, Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela. This time, his work became some sort of appeal to the world, Gambarin said.

"Seeing constant tensions in relations between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the whole world is keeping a close eye on these current events," the daily quoted the artist as saying.

"My work expresses a desire to settle this problem diplomatically as soon as possible."

The painter uses a tractor and a plough in a special technique to create giant images on his father’s field of 25,000 square meters. His works can be seen only from a bird’s-eye view. Gambarin says he turned to landscape design about 10 years ago.

