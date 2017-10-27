Italian artist plows out portrait of Kim Jong-un across wheat field

Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:58
Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:17
Russia to resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1Business & Economy October 27, 14:20
FIFA announces $400 million in prize money for 2018 World Cup in RussiaSport October 27, 14:10
New US sanctions crop up just as Russian defense industry thrives, MP notesBusiness & Economy October 27, 13:49
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rateBusiness & Economy October 27, 13:33
Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:09
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strengthMilitary & Defense October 27, 13:06
Kremlin unveils agenda of phone conversation between Putin and XiRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ROME, October 27. /TASS/. A large image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with the word "Danger" emblazoned under the portrait, has been carved across a wheat field near Verona in northern Italy, L’Arena daily newspaper reported.
Italian artist Dario Gambarin was the mastermind behind the masterpiece, the newspaper reported. The artist has earned notable distinction for images of world leaders that he has plowed into his field. He previously created portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidents Donald Trump and Barrack Obama, Pope Francis, Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela. This time, his work became some sort of appeal to the world, Gambarin said.
"Seeing constant tensions in relations between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the whole world is keeping a close eye on these current events," the daily quoted the artist as saying.
"My work expresses a desire to settle this problem diplomatically as soon as possible."
The painter uses a tractor and a plough in a special technique to create giant images on his father’s field of 25,000 square meters. His works can be seen only from a bird’s-eye view. Gambarin says he turned to landscape design about 10 years ago.