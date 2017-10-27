Back to Main page
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest

Society & Culture
October 27, 17:15 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Chinese stewardesses throw their hats at Tiananmen Square before the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 24
Chinese stewardesses throw their hats at Tiananmen Square before the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 24
Chinese stewardesses throw their hats at Tiananmen Square before the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 24
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Costumed participants attend the 2017 Fantasy Fest parade, an annual ten-day-long street party in Key West, Florida, USA, October 22
Costumed participants attend the 2017 Fantasy Fest parade, an annual ten-day-long street party in Key West, Florida, USA, October 22
Costumed participants attend the 2017 Fantasy Fest parade, an annual ten-day-long street party in Key West, Florida, USA, October 22
© EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
Actors dressed up sit in the streets of Leadenhall Market in London, Britain, October 24
Actors dressed up sit in the streets of Leadenhall Market in London, Britain, October 24
Actors dressed up sit in the streets of Leadenhall Market in London, Britain, October 24
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
A man falls from his motorbike as he tries to pass through a burning barricade set up by supporters of the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Kibera slum, one of the opposition strongholds in Nairobi, Kenya, October 25
A man falls from his motorbike as he tries to pass through a burning barricade set up by supporters of the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Kibera slum, one of the opposition strongholds in Nairobi, Kenya, October 25
A man falls from his motorbike as he tries to pass through a burning barricade set up by supporters of the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Kibera slum, one of the opposition strongholds in Nairobi, Kenya, October 25
© EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
Thai and foreign people visit the 'Flowers for Father' exhibition at the flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, October 24. About 400 meters of a flower tunnel are on display to pay final respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thai and foreign people visit the 'Flowers for Father' exhibition at the flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, October 24. About 400 meters of a flower tunnel are on display to pay final respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thai and foreign people visit the 'Flowers for Father' exhibition at the flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, October 24. About 400 meters of a flower tunnel are on display to pay final respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej
© EPA-EFE/Pongmanat Tasiri
Orthodox believers hold photographs and drawings of Nicholas II of Russia in protest against Matilda, a film directed by Alexei Uchitel and premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre, Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 23
Orthodox believers hold photographs and drawings of Nicholas II of Russia in protest against Matilda, a film directed by Alexei Uchitel and premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre, Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 23
Orthodox believers hold photographs and drawings of Nicholas II of Russia in protest against Matilda, a film directed by Alexei Uchitel and premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre, Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 23
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in the West India Dock, London, Britain, October 23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in the West India Dock, London, Britain, October 23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in the West India Dock, London, Britain, October 23
© REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony to receive a batch of Russian military goods including firearms and army trucks, aboard the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer of the Russian Pacific Fleet, in the port of Manila, Philippines, October 25
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony to receive a batch of Russian military goods including firearms and army trucks, aboard the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer of the Russian Pacific Fleet, in the port of Manila, Philippines, October 25
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony to receive a batch of Russian military goods including firearms and army trucks, aboard the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer of the Russian Pacific Fleet, in the port of Manila, Philippines, October 25
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off at Magdeburg vs. Borussia Dortmund football match, Magdeburg, Germany, October 24
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off at Magdeburg vs. Borussia Dortmund football match, Magdeburg, Germany, October 24
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off at Magdeburg vs. Borussia Dortmund football match, Magdeburg, Germany, October 24
© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Former US President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind during a concert at Texas A&M University where the five former US Presidents including Jimmy Carter attended a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, US, October 21
Former US President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind during a concert at Texas A&M University where the five former US Presidents including Jimmy Carter attended a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, US, October 21
Former US President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind during a concert at Texas A&M University where the five former US Presidents including Jimmy Carter attended a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, US, October 21
© REUTERS/Richard Carson
Western Australian Minister for tourism, Paul Papalia, tries to get a selfie with a quokka during a visit to the holiday island, Rottnest off the West Australian Coast, October 24
Western Australian Minister for tourism, Paul Papalia, tries to get a selfie with a quokka during a visit to the holiday island, Rottnest off the West Australian Coast, October 24
Western Australian Minister for tourism, Paul Papalia, tries to get a selfie with a quokka during a visit to the holiday island, Rottnest off the West Australian Coast, October 24
© EPA-EFE/Tony McDonough
US President Donald Trump calls on a reporter before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, October 25
US President Donald Trump calls on a reporter before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, October 25
US President Donald Trump calls on a reporter before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, October 25
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A woman in her costume of the region salutes with liqueur as she sits in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage for horses and livestock in Warngau, Germany, October 22
A woman in her costume of the region salutes with liqueur as she sits in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage for horses and livestock in Warngau, Germany, October 22
A woman in her costume of the region salutes with liqueur as she sits in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage for horses and livestock in Warngau, Germany, October 22
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, October 25
A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, October 25
A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, October 25
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organisers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organisers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organisers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge
© REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Australian Minister for tourism tries to get a selfie with a quokka, 245 people attempt to set a new world record for "rope jumping" in Brazil, people pay final respects to the late Thai King in Bangkok and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

